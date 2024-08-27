Justin, Hailey Bieber ‘prayed' for their ‘miracle' baby boy: Source

Justin, Hailey Bieber ‘prayed' for their baby son: Source

For Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, their newborn son is like an answered prayer for them.



As per a report by People magazine, a source revealed that the 30-year-old singer is “already a great dad.”

"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant, was the best ever for Justin," the source continued.

The insider further said, “He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.”

The duo was “overjoyed” after they welcomed the little one, as per the source.

"The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well too," a bird chirped.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple announced the birth of their first child in a sweet post by taking to Instagram on Friday, August 23.

Justin posted an adorable photo of the newborn’s feet with the caption, that reads, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."