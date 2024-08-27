 
Ben Affleck new love Kick Kennedy is ‘partier'

Ben Affleck is spending time with new lady love Kick Kennedy

August 27, 2024

Ben Affleck reportedly has a new lady love amid Jennifer Lopez divorce filing.

The director is currently dating Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 36-year-old daughter, Kick Kennedy.

A source tells Page Six about the magnanimity of Affleck’s new romance as devastated ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, announces split.

The insider further adds that Kick had developed a liking for Affleck from a tender age. “Kick’s celeb crush has always been Ben,” the source told the outlet Monday.

They went on to dub Kick a “partier” who “likes to have a good time.”

“Kick and Ben have been spending time together, but I'm not sure what's happening,” they continue.

However, another insider insists, "I don't think they even know each other. There's definitely nothing going on."

