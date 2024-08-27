Mariah Carey reveals her mother, sister passed away on same day

Mariah Carey confirmed the news of her mother and sister's tragic death, who passed away on the same day over the weekend.



As per People, the 55-year-old singer revealed her official statement regarding the dismal news of her mother Patricia, and sister Alison.

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," she told the outlet.

She went on to say, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed.”

"I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time,” Mariah noted.

The cause of death and other details have not been revealed.

Previously in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the Grammy-winner singer talked about her relationship with her mother.

"Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions," she wrote,

"Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's,” Mariah added.