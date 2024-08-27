 
Prince William breaks silence over King Charles, Prince Harry peace talks

Prince Harry set to return to the UK for royal reunion, reports claimed

Web Desk
August 27, 2024

Prince William's reaction to King Charles and Prince Harry's possible reunion was laid bare by a renowned royal expert.

Angela Levin claimed that the Prince of Wales must be "crazy" about the estranged father-son duo's expected future reunion.

GB News reported that the royal commentator said, "William will be [furious] about Harry receiving another chance from Charles. He absolutely wants nothing to do with his brother," as their feud escalated recently.

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 and settled in the US with his wife Meghan Markle.

However, the former working royal made it into the bad books of William and his wife Kate Middleton due to his public attacks on the key royal figures.

From Oprah Winfrey's interview to the bombshell memoir Spare, Harry made inappropriate remarks about the future King and Queen of England, deteriorating their relationship. 

Now, The Mail reported that King Charles seemed to express his desire to mend the rift with Harry at the request of his spiritual leaders.

