Prince Harry dashes hopes of Prince William reunion with new plan

Prince Harry has dashed all hopes of a reconciliation with Prince William amid rumours that the feuding brothers would now meet at their father King Charles’ funeral.



According to a latest report, the monarch is seeking a reconciliation with his youngest son, the Duke of Sussex, after years long feud.

As per sources, Charles has been seeking advice from multiple religious leaders and has faith that Harry will return to the royal family.

However, a major hurdle between Harry and King Charles’ reunion is his older brother, Prince William, who has decided not to invite the Duke to his coronation.

A source has even claimed that Harry and the Prince of Wales would now meet at Charles’ funeral.

But royal expert Jennie Bond said that the chances of the brothers talking to each other at the funeral are next to none.

She told OK! Magazine, "I agree it would be unthinkable that Harry would not be at his own father's funeral. We have seen how he can attend state occasions without interacting with his family.”

“Only time will tell whether that will still be the case when the day comes,” she added.