Photo: Katy Perry's secret advice to Carrie Underwood ahead of new gig revealed

Katy Perry is reportedly over the moon as her time on American Idol if officially over.

Nonetheless, the Roar hitmaker is feeling concerned for Carrie Underwood, who will be taking her seat on the show, per Life & Style.

An insider recently spilled the beans on matter and share that American Idol “was the worst job Katy’s ever had.”

They continued that during her gig Katy had to face everything “from the vile trolling, the vicious backbiting and gossip going on behind the scenes.”

Explaining the reason why Katy stepped down from the gig, the source addressed, “Certain people didn’t want to work. It was frustrating because Katy is a professional and there’s nothing lazy about her, and she doesn’t like wasting time, especially hers. She certainly made a fortune, but she’s glad to be gone.”

“She probably blames her comeback disappointment on the backlash she got for the Idol disaster,” the insider also revealed and noted, “She thinks Carrie’s a good kid and wishes her nothing but the best, but she’s walking into a viper’s nest.”

They also claimed that the Woman’s World star will be there for Carrie whenever she needs her.

Before concluding, the source maintained, “Katy’s offering her to call anytime for advice because Carrie will need it.”