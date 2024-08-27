BCCI's Jay Shah elected unopposed as ICC chairman

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah speaks with the media during the inauguration ceremony of Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Indoor Academy in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India on December 10, 2020. — REUTERS





Jay Shah, the current honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been elected unopposed as the chairman of International Cricket Council (ICC), confirmed the cricketing governing body on Tuesday.



Shah has served as the BCCI's honorary secretary since October 2019 and chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021.

Replacing Greg Barclay, who was elected in November 2020, he will assume the position on December 1, 2024. Shah was the sole nominee for the chairmanship.

Shah earlier claimed that he had enough support to become the new ICC chairman after Barclay announced earlier this month that he would not continue his journey in his current role.

After being elected to the prestigious role, Shah said his goal is to expand cricket’s global reach as cricket is set to be included in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

“I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah stated.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalise cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before."

“While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”

Shah, whose current designation as BCCI secretary will expire next year, will become the youngest chairman in the history of the ICC at the age of 35.

It is worth mentioning that Shah’s appointment as chairman of the world's top cricket governing body comes at a time when there are doubts about India’s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is set to be played in Pakistan from February to March next year.