Kate Middleton struggles with Princess Charlotte fashion standards: Watch

Kate Middleton and her only daughter, Princess Charlotte, are spotted in a turf during on of their recent public engagements.



In a clip of the mother-daughter duo from Trooping the Colour in June, Kate is spotted fixing Charlotte’s hairstyle, to which the young royal disapproves.

Commenting on their disagreement, fans on social media were quick to dub the two relatable.

One said : "Charlotte trying to wear her hair in front."

"This is literally me all the time and my mom just puts it back." Another chimed in with: "Same Charlotte .. it shapes my face." A fourth person commented: "My mom says it's cause she wants to see more of my beautiful face."

Another person stated: "Let's be honest... mothers do this regardless of being royal or not. They prefer it a certain way, they gonna make you do it."

This comes as Charlotte took the center stage with her siblings and Kate Middleton as they attended Trooping the Colour on King Charles' birthday.

Speaking about her supportive body language, expert Judi James told Mirror: “Charlotte seems to be acting as Kate’s wing-woman here, which is so sweet.

“There were strong hints that Charlotte is the child primarily protecting and supporting Kate at this event.

“Sitting opposite her mother she performed the kind of body language rituals that Kate would normally have done, smiling over her shoulder at the crowds and waving with enthusiasm. Like Kate, her smile was almost constant.