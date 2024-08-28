John Legend debuts sweet tattoo for his kids Esti, Wren

John Legend honored his youngest kids with the new tattoo on his arm.



The 45-year-old singer took to his official Instagram account on August 27, to show the his sweet gesture.

The proud dad shared the snaps of his new ink, featuring his youngest kids, Wren and Esti's names.

It's pertinent to mention that Legend shares four children, including 8-year-old daughter, Luna, 6-year-old son, Miles, 14-month-old son, Wren, and 19-month-old daughter, Esti, with wife Chrissy Teigen.

In the pictures, John can be seen showing both of his tattoos with a big smile.

The father of four explained the reason behind his inks in the caption, he began with, "I don’t have much ink on my body.”

"My first tattoo was 'chrissylunamiles' in a subtle heart-monitor-like cursive on my right arm to honor my growing family. So I asked @winterstone to come back and mirror it with the new babies,” John continued.

"Presenting 'chrissyestiwren' for the left arm. If you zoom/squint/get reading glasses you can see it,” he added.