Brittany Cartwright officially files for divorce from Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are partying their ways.



As per legal documents received by People magazine, Cartwright, filed for divorce from Taylor on Tuesday, August 27.

Previously, on February 29, the Vanderpump Rule alums announced that they had been "taking time apart".



The news came after Taylor took a 30-day treatment for his mental health at a medical facility.

In the filing, the reason for the divorce is cited as "irreconcilable differences" and listed January 24 as their official date of separation.

Moreover, Cartwright demands full legal and physical custody of their son Cruz, 3, with only visitation rights to Taylor.

Additionally, she requested to terminate spousal support to both parties.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

It is pertinent to mention that the former couple got married in June 2019 and have been living separately for the last six months.

Cartwright said in an episode of the podcast When Reality Hits, "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."