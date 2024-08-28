Scotty McCreery pauses concert after witnessing 'hitting' incident

Scotty McCreery stopped singing at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colo after he witnessed an unfortunate incident.



The former American Idol winner paused singing when he saw a man allegedly assault a woman in the audience on Saturday.

In regards to this, a concertgoer Jessica Rosario posted a clip that showed McCreery pausing the show at the beginning of his It Matters To Her performance.

Furthermore, Rosario told People, “Scotty was talking about his wife favorite song in this video. As he started to sing, he noticed a man who allegedly hit a female and stopped the show and had him removed by security.”

Additionally, a representative for McCreery told the publication that the singer has declined to comment on the incident.

According to the outlet, Scotty stated while pointing at someone in the audience, “Right here, that’s a lady you just hit, sir. Absolutely not, you just hit the lady. Police? Security? Is she okay? Get the heck out of here.”

After calling out the alleged attacker, the singer exclaimed, “On God’s green earth. At a Scotty McCreery show? What are you doing? Y'all let the cop know who hit the lady. That’s absolutely unacceptable.”

In this regard, the people in the front of the crowd pointed at a person who was eventually escorted out, however, the man and woman’s identities haven’t been exposed yet, neither has anything been revealed about his arrest.