King Charles misses Lilibet, Archie as royals enjoy family picnic

King Charles seemingly missed his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet as the monarch hosted a family picnic at Balmoral.



According to reports, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a family picnic on the Balmoral estate and invited the close ones.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and other members of the royal family attended the family gathering by the River Muick.

Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren were also present.

The source told Daily Express UK, "There are lots of activities planned while the family are on the estate, but the standout is the family picnic that they hold beside the river each year."

"The King and Queen host it on the bank and everyone joins in the picnic which includes potato salad and salmon.

"All the children and grandchildren spend time together which is an important part of ensuring that the family remains close as they grow into their own throughout the years."

Meanwhile, King Charles seemingly would have missed Archie and Lilibet as the monarch spent quality time with Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children at family picnic.