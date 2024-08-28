Prince William breaks silence on reunion with Prince Harry in NYC

Prince William has no plans to reunite with Prince Harry as the Duke announces his upcoming trip to New York City in September.



After a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex revealed his plans for the Big Apple, several reports suggested a potential reunion between him and his brother, William, whose Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit is also scheduled for September.

However, a source privy to The Express has revealed that William will not be travelling to NYC in September, as he quashed all hopes of a royal reunion.

Despite their schedules coinciding, the Prince of Wales will not attend the Earthshot Innovation Summit at the Plaza Hotel in NYC, where Harry is also expected to be in attendance.

"William is not due at the event because he has other plans," the source spilt to the publication.

The source emphasized that William had prior commitments and was never scheduled to attend the event, dismissing speculation that he pulled out due to Harry's presence.

"It's not an event Wills was ever due to attend but I'm sure there will be speculation that he's pulled out because Harry will be there. But it's simply not true,” they said.

Harry and William are believed to have last talked to each other two years ago when they met at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.