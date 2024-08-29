 
Brooke Shields gets emotional as she becomes an empty nester: 'Terrified'

The actress is a mother of two daughters, 21-year-old Rowan and 18-year-old Grier

August 29, 2024

Brooke Shields has officially become an empty nester as both of her daughters are away at college.

The 59-year-old actress and her daughters Rowan and Grier, appeared in an exclusive interview with People for this week's cover story.

Her youngest daughter has just started her first year of college at Wake Forest University, where her older sister Rowan also studies.

"I'm terrified!" Shields told the outlet of her girls leaving her.

"I'm worried about me, just as much as I'm worried about her,” Grier quipped.

"Feelings are fraught,” Rowan said, adding, “I mean, I've already done it, and she was a mess. I think she's really busy now, which is good. Swamp her with work!"

"Off the record, I'm hoping you and Dad rekindle the flame,” Rowan joked pointing at her father and Shields's longtime husband, Chris Henchy.

Shields further expressed her emotions as her girls are leaving the nest and will begin to live on their own.

"All of a sudden they are not yours anymore. When you realize they are their own human beings, you get to meet them again,” the Blue Lagoon actress added.

