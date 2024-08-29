Jenna Dewan pens down heartfelt on daughter Everly's academic milestone

Jenna Dewan’s eldest daughter is all grown up and ready to begin her sixth grade.



The 43-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday to mark her daughter Everly’s academic milestone with a sweet note.

The mother of three shared a cute snap of her 11-year-old daughter on her Instagram stories, on the first day of her new class.

In the picture, Everly can be seen posing with her brother Callum while carrying her baby sister, Rhiannon.

The proud mom wrote on the snap, "First day of 6th grade and the emotions are flowing hard today!"

"My perspective on time has changed so much lately and it all just seems to go too fast,” she added.

The 11-year-old donned a white sheer long-sleeve top paired with the same color baggy cargo pants.

While Callum sported a grey color T-shirt with an electric guitar picture printed on it, teamed up with a pair of black shorts.

It is pertinent to mention that Dewan shares Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum while she welcomed Callum and Rhiannon with her fiance Steve Kazee.