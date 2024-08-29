Nicole Kidman reveals how she blends in to enjoy parties

Nicole Kidman has a perfect trick to blend in when she travels.



The 57-year-old actress appeared in a recent cover story of L'Officiel USA for its September issue and revealed how she kept her low-profile appearance while visiting Fire Island.

The Long Island, N.Y., hotspot, which also inspired Kidman's 2022 rom-com of the same title, the A Family Affair Star said how much it is famous for its “wild parties”.

Kidman unveiled that she visited the island to attend a fourth of July party and “got a lot of love” during her visit.

Thanks to her mindful disguise she was able to enjoy the party.

The Babygirl actress said she “wore a hat” to remain unrecognizable.

Moreover, she told the outlet how much she loves traveling and how she has passed this on to her children.

“My kids are willing to travel… maybe less so now [that they’re older], but they're very interested in the world, too. They say they've got so many stamps on their passport, more than most people that are in their eighties,” she added.