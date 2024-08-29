 
Geo News

King Charles sends brutal message to Prince Harry after his latest announcement

King Charles releases new statement after Prince Harry reveals upcoming plans

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2024

King Charles sends brutal message to Prince Harry after his latest announcement 

King Charles appears to be teaching Prince Harry a lesson after the Duke announced the re-release of his explosive memoir, Spare, in paperback form.

In a move that appears to be a brutal message for the Duke of Sussex, the monarch has granted his wife, Queen Camilla, a new title.

According to a latest post dropped on the official Instagram account of the Royal family, Queen Camilla has become the “first Patron of The Rifleman’s Association.”

The timing of the announcement of Camilla’s new honour seems crucial as it appears that the monarch wanted to teach his estranged son a lesson.

As per The Sun, the paperback version of Harry's controversial memoir is set to be released on October 24 in the UK and October 22 in the US, coinciding with Charles' attendance at his first Heads of Government meeting in Samoa.

Describing the timing as "unfortunate," royal expert Ingrid Seward predicted that the book will "dredge everything up again” between Harry and Charles.

She claimed that the paperback release is expected to spark renewed interest in the book, which originally launched in 2023 with scathing attacks on the Royal Family.

Now, King Charles has announced a new and rare title for Camilla, which holds extra significance since it was previously held by his late father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

This appears to be a reaction to Harry's recent announcement.

Brittany Mahomes in awe of father-daughter bonding moment
Brittany Mahomes in awe of father-daughter bonding moment
King Charles health 'deteriorating' amid William, Harry's feud
King Charles health 'deteriorating' amid William, Harry's feud
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's inner circle as they prioritse family video
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's inner circle as they prioritse family
Justin, Hailey Bieber's son Jack Blues' birth date accidentally revealed video
Justin, Hailey Bieber's son Jack Blues' birth date accidentally revealed
Katie Price at risk of stroke after recent facelift?
Katie Price at risk of stroke after recent facelift?
King Charles bestows rare Royal title upon Queen Camilla in major move video
King Charles bestows rare Royal title upon Queen Camilla in major move
Prince George, Prince Louis set example for estranged William, Harry
Prince George, Prince Louis set example for estranged William, Harry
Ryan Reynolds hopes Oscars will soon include ‘stunt team' category
Ryan Reynolds hopes Oscars will soon include ‘stunt team' category