Chappell Roan hints at something new

Chappell Roan made debut with in 2023 with the album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

August 29, 2024

Is Chappell Roan planning something new?
Chappell Roan is reportedly busy planning something new, something fresh as the singer is planning new music.

The news was confirmed by Nick Bobetsky, the manager of the Good Luck, Babe! singer, who told Music Business Worldwide that she (Roan) has been busy writing.

“I do think that we’re likely going to embrace a very similar plan that we did for this album, which is that when she finishes a song she loves,” Bobetsky said, adding, “We put our heads together and quickly work to get that music out. That’s what we did with ‘Good Luck Babe.’”

Bobetsky explained that the HOT TO GO! hitmaker is “absolutely an album artist.”

She went on to say, “I think that's what people want from her, big picture. I don't think that takes away from the impact of singles."

"There are arguments to be had about how you build an album out these days," the manager said, adding, "Sometimes putting a record out with no lead-up singles can be very impactful.”

The 26-year-old pop star made her debut with the album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in 2023.

