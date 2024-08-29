Danish court rules arms smuggler can't be extradited to India

A photo taken on April 10, 2010 shows Niels Holck of Denmark speaking to media in Hillerod. — AFP

COPENHAGEN: A court in Denmark said Thursday that a Danish arms smuggler who air-dropped weapons to Indian villagers in 1995 could not be extradited to India, citing the risk that his rights would be violated.



Niels Holck, 62, has admitted to parachuting four tonnes of weapons into the state of West Bengal to help locals fight government authorities.

New Delhi has relentlessly pursued attempts to have him stand trial in India, and the affair has been a stumbling block in Danish-Indian relations.

However, the Hillerod district court ruled that he should not be extradited because there was a "real risk" that he would be "subjected to treatment in India that violates Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights", which prohibits torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

The court noted this was the case despite diplomatic assurances from India that Holck would be housed in a special detention centre during the criminal proceedings in India.

India had said the detention centre would be set up to house only Holck and he could be accompanied by Danish police officers acting as observers.

Holck was the only one of seven smugglers who managed to escape after the Indian Air Force intercepted their returning plane.

The others, all European nationals, were sentenced in Kolkata to life imprisonment in 2000, but all were eventually released.

India regards the Dane, also known as Kim Davy, as the mastermind of the operation, which saw the delivery of hundreds of assault rifles, pistols, anti-tank grenades, rocket launchers and thousands of rounds of ammunition.