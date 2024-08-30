Angelina Jolie's 'Maria' dominates Venice Film Festival

Angelina Jolie-starring Maria received a ten-minute ovation from fans after it was premiered at the Venice Film Festival.



The film has been penned by Steven Knight and directed by Pablo Larraín. The story is based upon the life of noted opera singer Maria Callas.

Her story touches the audiences' hearts and makes them emotional through the impactful performance by the Oscar nominee, who skillfully portrays the struggle of the legendary artist for her career.

According to Deadline, some viewers even chanted Angelina's name leading her to be overwhelmed by emotions.

In a press conference, the mother-of-six reflected on preparation for the film. "I was terribly nervous; I spent almost seven months training," noting, “My first time singing, I remember being so nervous."

"My sons were there and they helped to block the door [so] that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky."

She continued, "And [director Pablo Larraín], in his decency, started me in a small room and ended me in La Scala."

"So he gave me time to grow. I was frightened to live up to [Callas]."