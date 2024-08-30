Queen Camilla receives huge blow from King Charles in appalling move

Queen Camilla received shocking news after King Charles chose the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, to replace Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge.



A royal expert quashed quashed rumours that the monarch would gift the 30-room estate to his ‘beloved’ wife Camilla after the ‘disgraced’ Duke of York’s eviction.

However, a new report by The Mirror has revealed that the Royal Lodge would not go to Camilla after Andrew's departure, but will instead be given to the Edinburghs as its new owners.

According to royal expert Richard Kay, Charles has been impressed by Edward and Sophie’s increased workload and dedication to the royal family.

Amid Andrew’s reluctance to leave the property, the expert said Charles has already chosen his replacement. “Charles has entertained the thought of offering Royal Lodge to his youngest brother Prince Edward.”

"The two haven't always seen eye to eye but the King has been hugely impressed by the manner in which Edward and his wife Sophie have increased their workload since their elevation to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh,” he added.

“The couple have filled in the many gaps created by the absence of both Kate and himself while they underwent cancer treatment."

This comes after royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield, claimed that Charles actually planned to gift the property to Camilla, as a private retreat.

Speaking on TalkTV, Schofield added that Charles wants for Camilla to have a ‘space’ of her own and is eyeing the Royal Lodge.