Photo: Liam Hemsworth always believed in Miley Cyrus marriage: Report

Liam Hemsworth reportedly could not see Miley Cyrus marriage falling apart until they exchanged vows.

As fans will be aware, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in 2018, but parted ways a year later in 2019.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style that the Hunger Games alum saw a future with the Flowers hitmaker and was devastated when they divorced.

The confidante revealed, “Liam thought his longtime relationship with Miley meant their marriage could not fail.”

They also stated, “But he insists things started to fall apart the moment they said ‘I do.’”

As for Miley Cyrus, it was shared by the same outlet in June that she is still seeking closure from the actor.

“Miley’s still very scarred and tormented by the way things ended with Liam. When they broke up she really thought it was for the best and that she’d never look back, but now all these years have gone by and she’s having to admit she still misses him,” the confidante said of the singer.

The insider also claimed that Miley has no intention of getting back together with Hemsworth as she only “needs closure, but he won’t give it to her.”