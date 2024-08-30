Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt carry on divorce for a 'shocking' long time

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie might just be caught up in trying to finalize their years-long ongoing divorce.

According to PEOPLE magazine, an insider close to the 60-year-old Wolfs star stated how the situation is "pretty shocking" that the two "can't find a resolution and finalize the divorce," nearly eight years after Jolie filed.

The former couple got married to each other in an intimate wedding in the French village of Correns on August 23, 2014 however, after a decade of being together and two years of being married, the pair called it quits when the Maleficent star filed for divorce on September 20, 2016.

"A major reason for their unhappiness before Angelina filed for divorce was their frequent clashes over parenting their kids," the source said addressing the situation of Pitt and Jolie.

The source also added that Pitt and Jolie "always had different approaches to life just in general," with respect to the Oscar winning actress growing up in Hollywood while the Troy actor didn’t.

Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt are still stuck in a continuous legal battle as they try to gain custody over finances as well as a separate lawsuit regarding the French winery, Château Miraval.