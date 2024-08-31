Kate Middleton would have received 'great comfort' from THIS royal figure

Kate Middleton is reportedly missing the support of one key royal figure according to Jennie Bond.

Former BBC correspondent recently told OK! that late Princess Diana would have befriended Kate and provided her with valuable guidance about royal life.

She suggested, "I think she would have befriended Catherine from the start and would have given her the guidance about royal life that she herself felt had been so lacking."

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis earlier this year and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Reflecting to Diana's nurturing nature, Bond recalled, "Diana loved children and, as she told me, she had a seemingly endless well of TLC (tender loving care) to give to anyone who needed it."

She suggested, "I think she would have relished doting on her grandchildren – perhaps especially on Charlotte as she herself had always wanted a daughter," adding, "I can imagine her racing around the garden with the children, playing hide and seek or firing water pistols and giggling in the girlish way I remember so well."

Bond added that Diana would have helped Kate with her surgery and cancer diagnosis, saying, "Diana was a complete star when it came to helping people who were facing illness. She made private visits to the sick and dying which she found incredibly fulfilling. And I’m sure she would have been an enormous comfort both to Catherine and to William and the children."