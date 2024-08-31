Photo: Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley's secret to success revealed

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley reportedly have the hottest career in Hollywood.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, “Margot did really win the respect of the smart set in Hollywood with Barbie and picked up a lot of incredible new friends along the way, people who are picky about who they socialize with, like Jessica Chastain.”

“To Margot’s credit, she’s a lot less picky about who she’ll hang out with vs who she snubs, and has made a point to develop multiple projects with Olivia Wilde, even though Olivia is kind of in ‘movie jail’ at the moment after the Don’t Worry Darling debacle,” the confidante continued before signing off from the chat.

This comes after a tipster previously shared with the same outlet that after Barbie success Margot “and Tom are the hottest producers in town and are continuing to grow their company, LuckyChap, at a startling pace,” adding, “That’s not changing at all – not now that they’re starting a family.”

The source also added, “She’s always had a million things going on even before Barbie put her entire lifestyle under the microscope like never before,” noting, “The good news is, nobody who works with Margot doesn’t think she’s going to be able to handle motherhood with the same unflappable ‘can-do,’ positive energy that she brings to everything.”

“She has the hottest career in Hollywood right now, and nothing about that has to change just because she and Tom are finally having kids!” they concluded.