Sabrina Carpenter recalls unsolicited advice from men early in her career

Sabrina Carpenter has recalled an old memory from her initial career in which she was given an unsolicited advice given by men during her initial career.

In an interview with Paper magazine in mid-August, the pop star, who released her sixth album Short N' Sweet featuring multiple genres, remembered being told in her initial journey to "pick a genre" and "stick with it."



"When I was younger, I was told by a lot of grown men that I needed to pick a genre, stay in that genre, be that genre and do one thing," the Please Please Please hitmaker recollected.

Carpenter went on to say that there "wasn't even a genre that excited" her at the time.

“It was their idea of what I should be, the Espresso song-writer hitmaker shared, adding, “I was like 12 or 13."

The 25-year-old singer then added, "I know that sounds insane, but that was put into my head."

The Taste singer recently released her long-awaited album which is on the verge to lead the top spot on the U.K. Official Albums Chart.

Carpenter is outselling her nearest competitor by 2-to-1 at the midweek mark, putting her in prime position to secure her first-ever No. 1 album in the U.K., according to the Billboard.