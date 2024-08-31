Prince Harry, Prince William’s current dynamic laid bare

Prince Harry and Prince William attended the memorial service of their uncle on Thursday, but the tension between the brothers was visible, per sources.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex flew from the United States to the UK to attend Lord Robert Fellowes’ memorial.

Despite the Prince of Wales’ presence at the memorial, the duo reportedly steered clear of each other and left without exchanging a single word, per The Express.

A mourner who attended the service told The Sun, "They were only five yards from each other."

They claimed that the brothers were "virtually back to back" during the wake, yet they didn’t talk to each other.

Another attendee revealed: "They were sat two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle."

Reverend Tansey, who hosted the funeral reception for Lord Robert Fellowes, told the publication: "It was only as I was greeting the congregation on the way out that Prince William was shaking my hand, and then very quickly after Prince Harry did too.”

He said the brothers didn’t interact during the post-service wake held in a marquee in the garden of Lady Jane Fellowes' house: "I don't recollect them speaking to each other but there were a lot of family members and friends speaking to them."

Another source said of Harry and William: "When we left the reception they were both still there, but as we were on a walk we saw Harry driven off in a black Range Rover."