Trump threatens Zuckerberg with 'life in jail' over 'cheating' attempt in US elections

Meta CEO will spend rest of his life in prison If does anything “illegal" this time, warns Republican candidate

August 31, 2024

The combined image shows Republican candidate Donald Trump (L) and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R). — Reuters/File
Former US president and Republican candidate Donald Trump has threatened Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with “life in prison” in a soon-to-be-released book after the Facebook founder admitted that his company took down content under pressure from the Joe Biden’s administration in the middle of the pandemic and the 2020 election cycle, reported CNN.

Trump has warned Zuckerberg that he will be imprisoned if he tried to “cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election”.

The Republican candidate is set to launch the book, “Save America” on September 3 (Tuesday).

Notably, the book is a collection of pictures, anecdotes and events from his presidential campaigns and term in office.

The Meta CEO has also been accused by Trump for secretly “plotting” against the president while trying to be “as nice as anyone could be”.

Trump, while referring to Zuckerberg’s $400 million donation to election offices, said in his book: “We are watching him closely” and if he does anything “illegal" this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Moreover, the Republican presidential candidate also cautioned anyone generally against cheating in the 2024 presidential campaign, reported Business Standard.

Apart from the Meta CEO, the former US president also mentioned his widely criticised 2018 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he described as “great” in his book.

Additionally, the book features his photographs with North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un and Germany's former chancellor, Angela Merkel.

