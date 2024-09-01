How far has Brad Pitt’s romance with girlfriend Ines De Ramon reached?

Brad Pitt has seemingly moved on with his girlfriend Ines De Ramon quite well.

Pitt, 60, and Ines, 34, enjoyed "a great summer together" while matters at court escalated in Pitt's winery dispute with Angelina Jolie in court.

"Brad's been working in Europe, so they've spent a lot of time there," a source told People.

"He's serious about Ines," the source adds. "He's very happy and enjoys spending time with her. She's easygoing and everyone likes her."

The Ocean's 11 star and the jewelry designer first linked in 2022 after they were photographed together at a Bono concert in November of that year. They made their first red carpet appearance together shortly after for his Los Angeles Babylon premiere and afterparty.

Fast forward two years, the couple moved in together in Pitt's home by February 2024.

"It's pretty recent," the insider revealed at the time, adding that "they are going very strong, and she [Ines] is happier than ever."



The couple was now recently spotted on Saturday at the Venice International Film Festival.

In July, Pitt and de Ramon were seen holding hands at the British Grand Prix in Northampton, England.

However, reports cite that Pitt and de Ramon's romance has been "going very strong" since July 2023.

"They truly enjoy each other's company and are very into each other,” the insider told People at the time. “It's apparent to anyone who sees them together.”