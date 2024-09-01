 
Marvel hints return of THIS iconic character in new trailer

Marvel released a teaser highlighting its legacy to celebrate 85 years

September 01, 2024

Marvel has recently hinted at the possible return of the beloved character.

After releasing the teaser celebrating 85 Years of Marvel, fans are abuzz with excitement.

The video showcased the glimpse of beloved character, Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell.

Peggy Carter is known for her appearances in the MCY films like Captain America: The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Endgame.

She also starred in her own TV series, Agent Carter, which ran for two seasons before being cancelled in 2016.

The trailer, highlighting Marvel's history, features Peggy Carter in a segment titled "And we’re just getting started." This has led to speculation that Marvel is planning to bring the beloved character back in some capacity.

Additionally, the trailer also offers glimpses of other upcoming Marvel projects, including Harrison Ford’s portrayal of Red Hulk in Captain America: New World Order, as well as the highly anticipated Thunderbolts movie and the new Daredevil: Born Again series.

It is worth mentioning that there has not been any official announcement about Peggy Carter's return.

