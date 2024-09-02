Arnold Schwarzenegger loyal fans come to his hard times

Legions of Arnold Schwarzenegger fans stand firmly behind him as he faces a shocking lawsuit related to his show on Netflix.



Titled Fubar, the former California governor was accused of stealing the idea of an entrepreneur Aharon Jason Curtis, and using them in the series.

However, his ardent supporters, sources say, are unmoved by the accusations as they believe their star is innocent.

“His defenders are saying it’s not like he had anything to do with stealing material."

But, they admitted the lawsuit may not project a good image of the veteran actor, according to insiders, who confided to In Touch.

"They have to admit it’s not a good look,” adding, “Everything was going so well until this lawsuit dropped” after which they moved on to another topic."

Not to mention, the precarious health of the Terminator star is also a major concern.

“He’s not nearly as strong as he likes to pretend,” the tipster tattled referring to the stress from the legal battle as harmful for him after he underwent three open-heart surgeries.

“He should be taking it easy in his old age. It’s bad enough that he’s still working, but the last thing he needs is the anxiety of this lawsuit."

"Everyone is trying to keep him calm and remind him he’s not the one on trial. But it’s still stressing him out, which is terrible for his heart.”

In the meantime, the show in question, Fubar was aired in 2023, an action comedy that was slammed by the critics.

But, thanks to his fans, the series was renewed after they shot up the show in the top list of Netflix.