Pakistan 65 for 5 after Shan Masood, Babar Azam depart on 4th day of Test

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (L) celebrates with teammates after taking wicket of Saim Ayub during fourth day of second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 2, 2024. —AFP

Pakistan had a shaky start on fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh as they lost their two more wickets, including that of skipper Shan Masood and former captain Babar Azam on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Soon after Saim Ayub was caught on Taskin Ahmed’s ball in the 13th over, Masood (28) departed in the 17th over. Then, Pakistan were 65 for 5 after Babar (11) was also caught on slip, further debilitating the Green Shirts' position.

Earlier on the match’s third day, opener Abdullah Shafique was routed for 3 and night watchman Khurram Shahzad fell for naught.

On Sunday, Bangladesh's Litton Das hit a defiant 138 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz 78 as the tourists recovered from a precarious position to post 262 all out after Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad bagged six wickets on the third day of the second test.

Responding to Pakistan's first innings 274, Bangladesh were reduced to 26-6 and in danger of following on amid fiery fast bowling in the morning but Das and Miraz put together a 165-run stand for the seventh wicket to steady the ship.

Das hit 13 fours and four sixes in his 228-ball knock while Miraz, who claimed five wickets to skittle out Pakistan, showed his ability with the bat by hitting 12 fours and a six.

After a hard day of toil, Pakistan were 9-2 in their second innings at stumps for a slender lead of 21 as they bid to level the two-match series after losing the first test by 10 wickets.

Hasan Mahmud dismissed Shafique and bowled night-watchman Shahzad on the final ball of the day.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed on 10 for no loss having kept Pakistan quiet on Saturday after the opening day was washed out but they came under intense pressure immediately.

Generating plenty of pace and swing early on, Shahzad (6-90) got rid of Zakir Hasan and castled Shadman Islam and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto in his next over while Mir Hamza also joined in with two quick strikes.

Shahzad trapped the experienced Shakib Al Hasan lbw to leave the shell-shocked tourists in dire straits, still needing 98 runs to avoid the follow-on.

However, Miraz and Das staged a remarkable fightback from there as they guided Bangladesh to 75-6 at lunch and milked the Pakistan bowlers to bring up their half-centuries.

Shortly after hooking Shahzad for a huge six to take their partnership past 150 runs, Miraz offered the pace bowler an easy catch but Das kept going and brought up his fourth test century to frustrate Pakistan.