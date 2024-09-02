Meghan Markle in tears as Prince Harry’s ‘American dream’ is over

Meghan Markle receives shocking news about Prince Harry amid rumours that he is plotting UK return, according to latest reports.



In a piece for GB News, a royal commentator revealed that the Duke of Sussex’s “American dream” is over as he “wants to return to the UK.”

However, the rumors may have been deliberately spread to promote the paperback release of Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, expert Nana Akua noted.

She also claimed that choosing not to update Spare is another move to show the public that he has changed, prompting more book sales.

“The cynic in me thinks perhaps this is about selling even more books, the paperback of his memoir SPARE comes out in a few weeks, he’s apparently agreed not to update it,” she penned. “But they must be strapped for cash after a string of financial disasters.”

Harry's decision to turn his back on the British royal family and air his grievances publicly has made him a global embarrassment, she slammed the Duke of Sussex.

“His American dream is over and frankly I’m not surprised,” Akua continued. “The Netflix deal appears to be crumbling and America Riviera Orchard, Meghan brand has hit shall we call it technical problems.”

“Did he really think that turning his back on the country that gave him his privilege and dissing his family, the royal family, would work in his favour. What planet is he on?

“Prince Harry has become a global embarrassment,” the commentator continued to bash the Duke of Sussex. “Whilst SPARE may well have been one of the fastest selling biographies, it came at a cost.”

“In my eyes he lost the very last shreds of credibility and dignity, which had been hanging on via weak thin straws after a series of missteps.”