Key US officials attend second day of ISNA Convention in Dallas

DALLAS: On the second day of the ongoing Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) annual convention in Dallas, Texas, several important sessions were held.



This morning, a breakfast meeting was organised, which included key US officials such as Mohamed Elsanousi, a senior official from the Biden administration's US Commission on International Religious Freedom, along with other American and local officials.

During the breakfast, deep discussions were held on significant international issues, while various sessions focused on conflicts such as those in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), Sudan, and Palestine.

In a session moderated by Faizan Haq, the speakers engaged in detailed discussions on global conflicts, particularly focusing on Kashmir, Sudan, and Palestine. Israr Ayoob and Farhan Chak shed light on the situation in Kashmir, while Rashid Ahmed, Amir Ullah Khan, Ubaid Rehman, and Arfa Khanum Sherwani discussed the challenges faced by Indian Muslims.

In another session, Huda Alkaff, Uzma Mirza, and Johari Abdul-Malik spoke about eco-friendly mosques and societal responsibilities from an Islamic perspective. This session was moderated by Syed Masroor Shah.

Dr Yusuf Zia Kawaki was honoured today with the Community Service Award for his outstanding contributions, and Professor Cornel West delivered the keynote address. The ISNA convention is still ongoing in Dallas and will continue tomorrow. Around 20,000 community members from across the US are participating in this event.

The bazaar set up by ISNA also drew significant interest from attendees. Speaking exclusively to Geo News, Mohamed Elsanousi, nominated by President Biden's administration for the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, stated that ISNA serves as a platform for Muslims residing in the US to address community issues.

He mentioned that today's breakfast meeting brought various concerns of the Muslim community, both within the US and internationally, to the table for discussion. He shared that he spent four years in Islamabad and fondly recalled his memories in Pakistan, expressing his gratitude to Geo News.

When asked about the concerns of American Muslims regarding Biden's policies on Palestine, Elsanousi acknowledged that American Muslims are deeply worried about Gaza and hope the current administration will play a crucial role in facilitating a ceasefire.

Elsanousi emphasised that this demand is not only from Muslims but also from other communities. He also mentioned that a message from Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was received for the Muslim community.

Noting that six other US officials and local dignitaries attended the breakfast meeting, Elsanousi said it was encouraging to see everyone's participation in the dialogue.

He also stressed the importance of continued involvement by Muslims in these discussions to maintain pressure on the administration, highlighting that ISNA believes in engaging with all members of Congress and the Senate, regardless of party affiliation, to ensure ongoing dialogue with those in power.

