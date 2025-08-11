'Voter fraud': Indian police detain Rahul Gandhi during protest march

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's picture during a protest against alleged voter fraud on August 11, 2025. —X@INCIndia

Police block opposition protest to ECI.

MPs stage sit-in protest on road.

Priyanka Gandhi also arrested.

Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs were detained by the New Delhi Police during their protest march against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) office over "voter fraud" allegations, according to Indian media reports.

Apart from Rahul and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the New Delhi Police detained several opposition members of parliament (MPs).

"This fight is not political... it is to save the Constitution. The fight is for 'one person, one vote,'" NDTV reported Rahul as saying while being shifted by the police.

Confirming the opposition leaders' detention, Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Purohit said that the politicians had been taken to a nearby police station.

The police officer, citing reasons behind their detention, said that the opposition lacked the necessary permission to hold a protest of such scale and that only 30 MPs were allowed to march towards the ECI office and lodge a complaint.

Purohit's remarks come after the INC-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) commenced a march towards the ECI office.

The political turmoil in New Delhi relates to Rahul's renewed allegations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ECI that they conspired to rig elections and engaged in vote manipulation.

Last week, during an opposition huddle, Rahul said that a "huge criminal fraud" had occurred during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He cited a survey in Karnataka that, according to him, revealed six key irregularities: multiple entries for the same voter, duplicate registrations across states, false addresses, clusters of bulk voters at single residences, unclear photographs on voter IDs and misuse of Form 6, which is used for enrolling first-time voters.

The politician also accused the poll body of crafting a "choreographed schedule" for state assembly elections in collusion with the BJP and claimed that the ECI refused to share digital versions of voter rolls.

The Election Commission responded strongly to Gandhi's allegations, calling them an “absurd analysis” and urging the Congress leader to back his claims with a formal declaration under oath.

“If Rahul Gandhi believes in his analysis and believes that his allegations against the Election Commission of India are true, he should have no problem in signing the declaration. If he does not sign the declaration, it would mean that he does not believe in his analysis and the resultant conclusions and absurd allegations. In this case, he should apologise to the nation. He has two options”, Indian media quoted ECI sources as saying.