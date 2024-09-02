Katie Price spotted with rumoured fiance JJ Slater's family

Katie Price was recently spotted having dinner with her rumoured fiance JJ Slater's family.



As per her Instagram stories, the former model joined her rumoured fiance’s family for a dinner.

For the dinner, the 46-year-old media personality matched a long-sleeve black and white top with her 31-year-old love interest.



Katie Price met her boyfriend cum rumoured fiance JJ Slater's family over a meal

Katie could be seen keeping her arm on JJ's shoulder as they were joined by five of his family members.

The mother of five shared a photo from their evening and simply said, "Family dinner," followed by a red love heart.

This family dinner comes after a month when the pair were seen looking at wedding dresses last month, with Katie's 22-year-old son Harvey.

The former glamour model started dating the Married At First Sight star earlier this year.

Katie Price met her boyfriend cum rumoured fiance JJ Slater's family over a meal

He has remained supportive of Katie through her recent bankruptcy controversy.

Additionally being present at the time when she was arrested at Heathrow airport in August 2024.

As per MailOnline, Katie has previously been engaged eight times and has three ex husbands - Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

Moreover, she has five children: oldest son Harvey, whose dad is Dwight Yorke, 19-year-old Junior, and 17-year-old Princess, with her first husband Peter.

She is also a mother to 10-year-old Jett, and 9-year-old Bunny, with ex-husband Kieran.