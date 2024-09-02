'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith doubles down on trigger warning stance

Matt Smith has a staunch stance when it comes to trigger warnings for films and shows

Matt Smith has spoken out against trigger warnings for movies, saying that warning people before they’ve seen something takes from the effect the movie is set to have on them.

In an interview with The Times of London, the House of the Dragon star said: “Too much policing of stories and being afraid to bring them out because a climate is a certain way is a shame. I’m not sure I’m on board with trigger warnings.”

“It’s OK to feel uncomfortable or provoked while looking at a painting or watching a play, but I worry everything’s being dialed and dumbed down. We’re telling audiences they’re going to be scared before they’ve watched something,” added The Crown star.

In February, he spoke about trigger warnings in the context of Doctor Who, in which he starred for four years and attained worldwide fame.

“I always thought that was one of the great things of doing Doctor Who,” he told the BBC. “That you scared children, in a controlled way, but you did scare them. Imagine you go to kids watching Doctor Who, ‘By the way, this might scare you.’ No, I’m not into it.”

Smith isn’t the only British actor who has discouraged trigger warnings. Dame Judi Dench also shared that she’s surprised theater going audiences are being warned about content.

Harry Potter star Ralph Fienes also reflected on it, saying, “The impact of theatre should be that you’re shocked, and should be that you’re disturbed, I don’t think you should be prepared for these things. It’s the shock, it’s the unexpected, that’s what makes an act of theatre so exciting.”

Meanwhile, Matt Smith will next star in British horror film Starve Acre.