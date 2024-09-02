 
Geo News

'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith doubles down on trigger warning stance

Matt Smith has a staunch stance when it comes to trigger warnings for films and shows

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2024

Matt Smith has a staunch stance when it comes to trigger warnings for films and shows
Matt Smith has a staunch stance when it comes to trigger warnings for films and shows

Matt Smith has spoken out against trigger warnings for movies, saying that warning people before they’ve seen something takes from the effect the movie is set to have on them.

In an interview with The Times of London, the House of the Dragon star said: “Too much policing of stories and being afraid to bring them out because a climate is a certain way is a shame. I’m not sure I’m on board with trigger warnings.”

“It’s OK to feel uncomfortable or provoked while looking at a painting or watching a play, but I worry everything’s being dialed and dumbed down. We’re telling audiences they’re going to be scared before they’ve watched something,” added The Crown star.

In February, he spoke about trigger warnings in the context of Doctor Who, in which he starred for four years and attained worldwide fame.

“I always thought that was one of the great things of doing Doctor Who,” he told the BBC. “That you scared children, in a controlled way, but you did scare them. Imagine you go to kids watching Doctor Who, ‘By the way, this might scare you.’ No, I’m not into it.”

Smith isn’t the only British actor who has discouraged trigger warnings. Dame Judi Dench also shared that she’s surprised theater going audiences are being warned about content.

Harry Potter star Ralph Fienes also reflected on it, saying, “The impact of theatre should be that you’re shocked, and should be that you’re disturbed, I don’t think you should be prepared for these things. It’s the shock, it’s the unexpected, that’s what makes an act of theatre so exciting.”

Meanwhile, Matt Smith will next star in British horror film Starve Acre. 

King Charles urges William to seek support of THIS royal amid work pressure video
King Charles urges William to seek support of THIS royal amid work pressure
Barbie Ferreira's new snap once again sparks 'Ozempic' debate
Barbie Ferreira's new snap once again sparks 'Ozempic' debate
James McAvoy reveals unique process behind 'Speak No Evil' making video
James McAvoy reveals unique process behind 'Speak No Evil' making
Coldplay surprises fans with 'emotional' Christy Dignam tribute with Aslan video
Coldplay surprises fans with 'emotional' Christy Dignam tribute with Aslan
Brad Pitt's ‘Wolfs' premiere look proves he's real life ‘Benjamin Button' video
Brad Pitt's ‘Wolfs' premiere look proves he's real life ‘Benjamin Button'
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dons racy red swimsuit for kayaking with boyfriend Ken Urker
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard dons racy red swimsuit for kayaking with boyfriend Ken Urker
Prince Harry breaks Meghan Markle's heart with decision in favour of royals
Prince Harry breaks Meghan Markle's heart with decision in favour of royals
Dwayne Johnson shares hilarious advice with students: 'Don't get too drunk'
Dwayne Johnson shares hilarious advice with students: 'Don't get too drunk'