Queen Elizabeth II saved Diana from ‘horrible' photographer

Queen Elizabeth II once scolded a photographer for ruining Princess Diana’s border riding lessons.



Former Royal photographer, Jim Bennett, admits he was told off by Her Majesty for taking excessive privies to a very scared Diana.

Jim told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “Many years ago, back in the 80s, the Queen was trying to teach Diana how to ride along with some grooms.

“They were at Sandringham, and the Queen had taken her out, and for some unknown reason, she decided to take her on the main road across towards Anmer Hall, which is where William and Kate now live.

He added: “But she was coming down that road, and they were riding along together.

“They saw us, and I expected them to sort of veer off, but obviously, Diana was very unstable on the horse.

“I mean, she was gripping like, ‘please, you know, let me get on with it. And let me get off.’”

Jim then added that he kept clicking Diana’s pictures until the Queen got off the horse to pass a scathing remark at him.

He added: “But they kept on coming, and we did the pictures.”

“And literally, as they got level with us, she looked down at me, and she said, ‘You are one horrible little man.’”

He admitted: “At that very moment, I felt, I wish there was a big hole I could disappear into, because just by her saying it and looking at you, she, just, there was something about her.”