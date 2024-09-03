Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent a whopping amount of Colombian peso during their recent visit to the South American country.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were called out by Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal, who brought to light the resources that were wasted in welcoming the couple.

Speaking of the Prime Minister, the expert said: "After Francia Marquez saw the story of Harry and Meghan on Netflix, she brought them to Colombia for seven days at a daily cost of no less than 34,892,186 pesos (6,426 GBP) money that belongs to Colombians."

Meanwhile, right-wing councillor for the city of Cali Andres Escobar tweeted: "We continue with an ancient practice: handing over our resources in exchange for smoke and mirrors.", reports the Express.

It is reported approximately 3000 staff were allotted to accommodate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Billions that could have been used to expand coverage of children's soup kitchens, pay salaries for community mothers, seed capital for Afro communities or adapt sports venues that are practically in ruins."

This comes as after a recent poll finds commentators complain about the protocol received by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“It is simply a freebie holiday to keep them in the limelight which is paramount to them, without which they would be what they actually are, nonentities,” one said.

Another chimed in: "They are not touring like the Royals. No protocol. No dress code. This tour is to promote them, nothing to do with the UK government or King Charles himself. Just remember that."