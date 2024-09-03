Salma Hayek gives sneak-peek into her 58th birthday celebrated on yacht

Salma Hayek treated her fans with a special surprise on her 58 birthday.



The House of Gucci star turned 58 on Monday as she shared a slew of images on her Instagram account.

While posting a carousel of picture, she wrote in caption, “Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! P.s none of these are throwbacks.”

In the first photo, Hayek stood with the sunset and the sea as her backdrop while posing in a plunging one-piece swimsuit featuring bright colors which she accessorized it with a straw hat, black sunshades and gold hoop earrings.





In other images, Salma could be seen lounging on the vessel and being camera-ready in various bikinis and floral cover-ups.

Furthermore, one picture saw the Mexican-American actress from behind, driving the boat as she channeled her inner captain.

In total, there were 18 pictures in her birthday carousel post and the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star appeared relaxed and happy in each one.

Ahead of her birthday, Hayek also uploaded more boat day footage which she captioned as, "This was my summer song for 2024,” before adding the Spanish translation: "Esta fue mi canción del verano de 2024.”

Additionally, the film producer also noted that the tune was Beso (Fruta Fresca) by Carlos Vives and Wakyin, both of whom happily returned the love via social media.