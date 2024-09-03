 
Geo News

Prince William plans major changes for Palace after King Charles abdication

September 03, 2024

Prince William has already planned major changes he would implement in the Buckingham Palace once King Charles abdicates the throne in his favour, a source has revealed.

According to a royal insider, William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Kate Middleton have decided to raise their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis like a "normal family.”

Hence, the royal children are taking on more responsibilities, signaling a shift towards a more "modern monarchy," reported Life & Style.

The insider revealed that the kids help with household chores, cook, and they even took on more when Kate, the Princess of Wales, was unwell.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ decision has resulted in George, Charlotte, and Louis becoming more self-sufficient, the insider added.

As per the publication, William and Kate’s approach is expected to influence the royal family's future, with the Prince of Wales planning to encourage other royals to adopt a more "down-to-earth approach."

They shared that once William take over the charge from King Charles, he will drop the traditional practices followed around in the Buckingham Palace.

“In this day and age,” the insider said, “when they’re trying to move towards a smaller monarchy, it shouldn’t be like ancient times when they’re having people wait on them hand and foot.”

They added, “King Charles is very much a traditionalist and has shown no signs of cutting back on his staff, but younger members of the family aren’t going to get away with that sort of excessive spending once William is in charge.”

“He’s setting the example of how it can be done without overabundance and no doubt will expect others to follow suit.” 

