Madonna's strict rules for Akeem Morris revealed

Insider dished details on the relationship between Madonna and beau Akeem Morris

September 03, 2024

Madonna is reportedly controlling her new partner Akeem Morris.

As per Life & Style, an insider recently shared about the singing sensation, who is reportedly inspired by Britney Spears’ social media posting, “Madonna spoils Akeem with clothes and gifts and first-class travel”

Nonetheless, the confidante claimed that he never enjoys the freedom of choice while availing these luxuries.

“But everything is always on her terms,” the source mentioned and noted that Madonna “is very strict with everyone in her life and just because he’s sharing her bed he doesn’t get a pass.”

“That means he has to go to sleep when she does, get up when she does, eat the same diet as she does, he’s banned from watching T.V. and she doesn’t like him to be on his phone unless he’s doing something for her,” they declared.

During this chat, the insider also gave insights into her tantrums by saying, “Madonna requested designer outfits be flown in from all over the globe to be photographed in. And everyone knows she’ll throw a fit if her demands aren’t met,” after which they signed off from the chat. 

