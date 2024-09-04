 
Geo News

Katy Perry reveals she's not into 'narcissists'

Katy Perry addressed some traits she no longer puts up with

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2024

Katy Perry dishes out her ‘type in men’

Katy Perry recently shed light on many personal things including her type in men.

The 39-year-old singer was invited to a yet-to-release podcast, Call Her Daddy, where she revealed if she has a specific type in men.

Perry, who is engaged to fiancé Orlando Bloom for eight years, said she is "no longer attracted to narcissists."

The mother-of-one was then asked if she has ever gone through a rebellious phase, to which the Roar singer responded, "I'm still in it baby." 

The Dark Horse hitmaker also named some of the red flags that the singer now knows “she would not put up with."

“Anyone that is constantly changing the goal post, or pulling the rug out from you emotionally. Not it," she said.

“They know you better than you know yourself” or “someone that won't just help," she continued.

Perry's upcoming album is set to be released on September, 20.

Her seventh studio album, 143, will include some of her already released singles, Woman's World and Lifetimes.

Sabrina Carpenter achieves major milestone with 'Short n Sweet' album
Sabrina Carpenter achieves major milestone with 'Short n Sweet' album
Ben Affleck dating plans revealed amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck dating plans revealed amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Hoda Kotb celebrates her daughters' milestone moment
Hoda Kotb celebrates her daughters' milestone moment
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet suffering major security woes due to Meghan Markle
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet suffering major security woes due to Meghan Markle
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William
'Dancing With The Stars' Ezra Sosa promoted after Artem Chigvintsev's exit
'Dancing With The Stars' Ezra Sosa promoted after Artem Chigvintsev's exit
King Charles moving Prince William from Kensington home during Kate's treatment
King Charles moving Prince William from Kensington home during Kate's treatment
Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumors from NFL
Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumors from NFL