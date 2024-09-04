Katy Perry reveals she's not into 'narcissists'

Katy Perry dishes out her ‘type in men’

Katy Perry recently shed light on many personal things including her type in men.



The 39-year-old singer was invited to a yet-to-release podcast, Call Her Daddy, where she revealed if she has a specific type in men.

Perry, who is engaged to fiancé Orlando Bloom for eight years, said she is "no longer attracted to narcissists."

The mother-of-one was then asked if she has ever gone through a rebellious phase, to which the Roar singer responded, "I'm still in it baby."

The Dark Horse hitmaker also named some of the red flags that the singer now knows “she would not put up with."

“Anyone that is constantly changing the goal post, or pulling the rug out from you emotionally. Not it," she said.

“They know you better than you know yourself” or “someone that won't just help," she continued.

Perry's upcoming album is set to be released on September, 20.

Her seventh studio album, 143, will include some of her already released singles, Woman's World and Lifetimes.