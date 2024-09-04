Prince William, Harry set conditions for reconciliation after UK encounter

Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry have reportedly set conditions to end their ongoing feud, a royal source has claimed.



According to the Mirror, the sources have disclosed that Archie and Lilibet doting father would not return to the royal fold unless he received an apology from William.

However, according to a report by the Daily Beast, per Business Times, Prince William’s friends have claimed that the future king feels that Harry has "sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars," a betrayal that is too significant to overcome.

The royal insider told the outlet, "Harry is never going to apologize, at least not while he is married to Meghan, and William is never going to apologize either."

The fresh claims came days after Prince William and Harry attended the funeral of their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes at St Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk.

However, according to the Sun, the brothers "kept their distance" at the service and were not seen to speak to each other.

The Mirror claimed William and Harry have not spoken for months and currently have no contact.