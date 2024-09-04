 
Geo News

‘Queen' Guitarist Brian May updates fans on health battle

‘Queen’ Guitarist Brian May has just offered fans an update on his health

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2024

‘Queen’ Guitarist Brian May updates fans on health battle
‘Queen’ Guitarist Brian May updates fans on health battle

Brian May has revealed he had a stroke, which was minor and the repercussions of the stroke temporarily affected his left arm, so much so that “all of a sudden out of the blue I didn't have any control over this arm. It was a little scary I have to say.”

While updating fans about his health in an Instagram post, the musician revealed that ‘luckily’ he can still play guitar and said, "I'm here to bring you some good news I think. The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days."

He further added, saying, "I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke."

The 77-year-old artist is now recovering at home. Upon his sudden deteriorating health, an ambulance was called, and he was rushed to Frimley Hospital in Surrey, England.

The legendary guitarist described the experience as ‘exciting’ and expressed his gratitude to healthcare workers for taking immense care of him and said, “I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital. Blue lights flashing. Very exciting, I have to say. I might post you a video."

Previously, the guitarist had a heart attack in May 2020. It was a “very near death” experience for him. This incident happened after ripping his gluteus maximus muscle during gardening at home.

Lady Gaga hints at new music
Lady Gaga hints at new music
Nina Dobrev pens touching birthday wish for beau Shaun White
Nina Dobrev pens touching birthday wish for beau Shaun White
Meghan Markle loses ‘American Riviera Orchard' even before launch?
Meghan Markle loses ‘American Riviera Orchard' even before launch?
Prince William, Kate Middleton take big step for Prince George's major future role video
Prince William, Kate Middleton take big step for Prince George's major future role
Paris Hilton's gushes over her kids amid major career shift
Paris Hilton's gushes over her kids amid major career shift
Prince William, Harry set conditions for reconciliation after UK encounter?
Prince William, Harry set conditions for reconciliation after UK encounter?
'The Bachelorette' Devin Strader expresses regret over Jenn Tran engagement
'The Bachelorette' Devin Strader expresses regret over Jenn Tran engagement
'Definitely an adjustment': Jenna Ortega on coping up with fame
'Definitely an adjustment': Jenna Ortega on coping up with fame