UAE launches amnesty scheme for expired visa holders

A general view of the Burj Khalifa and the downtown skyline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2021. — Reuters

DUBAI: A visa amnesty scheme has been launched by the United Arab Emirates, which provides a two-month window operation from September 1 to October 30 for residents with expired visas to either regularise their status or return home without penalties.

This initiative is for those whose residence or tourist visas have expired, permitting them to either legalise their stay or leave the country without incurring fines.

Additionally, the authorities in the UAE have clarified that the scheme does not extend to those who entered the country illegally. The eligible individuals can adjust their visa status without facing any fees or fines, whereas those choosing to leave the country can do so without a travel ban.

Notably, Pakistani citizens in the UAE have been encouraged by their consulate to take advantage of this opportunity to either regularise their status or return back home with dignity as well as possibly re-enter the UAE in the future with proper documentation.

On Sunday, as UAE authorities began waiving millions of dirhams in fines to legalise the status of illegal residents and visitors, hundreds of them crowded the amnesty centres since morning, reported Gulf News.

Violators of residency laws can escape legal action, including a ban and fines, by either leaving the country or regularising their status without paying any fees during the two-month grace period that ends on October 30, the media outlet added.