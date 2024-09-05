Jason Kelce's feline fib sparks hilarious Taylor Swift fan reaction

Jason Kelce's feline fib takes fun twist with Taylor Swift's cats

Jason Kelce has left Taylor Swift’s fans in splits with his feline fib.

The retired NFL player hilariously confessed on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he lied to his daughters about cats being ‘poisonous’ to avoid getting one.

Responding to his confession, Swifties on social media jumped the bandwagon to imagine a crazy vision of Jason’s girls meeting the Lover singer’s cat.

"Jason Kelce has been telling his kids cats are poisonous so they don't have to get one?? LMAO Get Tree Paine on the phone,” the fan wrote on X, (formerly known as Twitter), envisioning the anticipated meetup.

"And what is Jason's plan when they meet Auntie TayTay's cats?" another chimed in referring to Taylor's cats, Meredith, Benjamin, and Olivia.

Even though their meet-up with "Auntie TayTay's cats" will expose his lies, Jason finds it funny.

In response, Jason said, "It's gonna be hilarious."

It is pertinent to mention that Jason is father to 3 daughters, 17-month-old Bennett, 2-year-old Elliotte, and 4-year-old Wyatt whom he shares with his wife Kylie Kelce.