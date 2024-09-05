Princess Diana death branded Prince Harry’s final call ‘but he made his bed’

A former palace aide has just taken a trip down memory lane and recounted the changes that would have been in place, had Princess Diana been alive during Prince Harry and Prince William’s initial feud.

The aide in question is former butler Paul Burrell and he made these admissions and claims public on behalf of Spin Genie.

In his interview he pointed out how, “If Diana was here, they would be different because she wouldn't stand for this nonsense, and she would have sorted it out long before now, but unfortunately, there's nobody here that can sort it out,” right now.

“So Harry has made his bed, and he's got to lie in it,” he also went as far as to say.

For those unversed, Paul Burell worked with Princess Diana from as far back as 1987 and stayed in service up until her death in 1997.

Prior to signing off he also named the prime culprit to this rift and accused Meghan Markle of it.

His accusations even led him to add, “There's no way back for Harry or Meghan.”

“I don't think there's any way back for them. I know that there are people out there that support Meghan and Harry, and I do get nasty emails from time to time to say, 'Why are you so against Harry when he's Diana's son?' I'm not against Harry, 'Diana's son'”, he added. “I'm against Harry, who has come up against his brother, a member of the royal family — two different things here”

However, before signing off he did admits “Of course, he is Diana's son, and I acknowledge that, and I wish things were different.”