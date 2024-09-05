 
Bangladesh team welcomed like heroes after historic win over Pakistan

The Tigers are set to take on India in two Tests and three T20Is in their next tour commencing on Sept 19

Sohail Imran
September 05, 2024

A Bangladeshi player offers sweets to a BCB official upon return to the country following the teams historic win against Pakistan in this image released on September 5, 2024. — Facebook/@bcbtigercricket
Bangladesh cricket team received a grand welcome upon their return to the country after they secured a clean-sweep in the Test series against Pakistan — their first ever Test series win over the Green Shirts.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and company were greeted like heroes with flowers and sweets as officials from the Bangladesh Cricket Board gave them a warm reception at the Dhaka Airport after they returned to their homeland in two groups via Dubai and then Doha.

However, former captain Shakib Al Hasan did not join his team and instead left for the United Kingdom and will be joining in India for the forthcoming series.

Pakistan suffered a 2-0 whitewash at the hands of The Tigers who outclassed the Shan Masood-led side in both Tests played at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

After their fifth consecutive Test defeat, the Men in Green have fallen to their worst Test ranking in nearly six decades and are now ranked at eighth position after losing two places in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.

The ICC said it was "their lowest rankings since 1965" in the 12-team table, which is topped by Australia followed by India and England.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are ranked ninth in the latest Test rankings.

Whereas, in the ICC World Test Championship, Pakistan are ranked eighth against Bangladesh's fourth position.

The Tigers will now play two Tests and three T20Is against India, starting from September 19 in Chennai.

