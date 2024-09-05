'The Penguin' to offer glimpse into 'The Batman: Part II'

As The Penguin is near to release, its maker, Matt Reeves, says the show will give hints at what way the upcoming The Batman: Part II will go.



“There are details that actually connect right into the way the next movie begins and the way that Oz enters that world as we hand the baton back to Batman,” he told SFX magazine. “And Batman is on another case.”

He continued, “These stories to be a meditation on the way Gotham is the way it is. It’s such a brutal place and we’re digging for the answers as to why these people’s lives are this way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Matt teased about what is coming in the sequel and how it’s "going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption, and it goes into places that he couldn’t anticipate in the first one."

"The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie, and it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see," he added.

“Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that," Matt concluded.